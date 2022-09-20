World bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth from cafes and consulates

HONG KONG/SYDNEY: In Hong Kong, hundreds kept up with Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on their phones as they queued for hours to pay their tributes.

In Sydney, Australia, customers packed into pubs to watch the ceremony on screens.

And in Paris, France, bar owner Thibaud Dupont showed off his new tattoo of the monarch on his forearm.

“She was not our queen, but she reigned over Britain for 70 years. The only other one that reigned longer was Louis XIV. And so that’s a common history,” he told Reuters.

Across the globe, crowds gathered outside British embassies and consulates and at cafes, bars and other public places to bear witness to the pageantry unfurling thousands of miles away from their homes.

“Her presence is literally everywhere,” IT professional Victor Lai said outside the British Consulate General in Hong Kong, where people have queued for the past 10 days to sign a memorial book.

“You’ve got the hospitals, the schools, and even the road names which are still under her name,” the 30-year-old added.

Nearby, visitors had piled up flowers, hand-written notes, photographs, candles and other mementos in the centre of a city still marked by its 156-years of British colonial rule.

The event had more than a historical resonance there.

The queen served as Hong Kong’s head of state for 45 years, presiding over a period of fast development which some consider to be a golden age.

Since the territory was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, Britain’s government, if not its monarch, has continued to play a role, sometimes angering Beijing by criticising its rule.

‘We’re losing a legacy’