India boycott WCL semi-final clash with Pakistan: reports

BIRMINGHAM: Tensions have once again spilled onto the cricket field as team India has reportedly again refused to play against Pakistan in the upcoming semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), Indian media reported.

The much-anticipated semi-final between Pakistan and India is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Birmingham.

However, according to Indian media sources, Indian players have declined to participate in the match due to Pakistan’s presence.

This is not the first instance of such a refusal. During the group stage of the tournament, Indian players had already opted out of a match against Pakistan.

If India officially withdraws from the semi-final, Pakistan will advance directly to the final of the World Championship of Legends.

Tournament officials have yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

Earlier, Saeed Ajmal took six wickets as Pakistan Champions thrashed Australia Champions in the 14th game of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

After bowling out Australia for 74, Pakistan chased down the total in just 7.5 overs, without losing any wickets.

Pakistan’s opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood ended the first powerplay on 45 for none.

Khan remained unbeaten on 32 off 23 deliveries alongside Maqsood (28)* as Pakistan chased down the target with 50 balls to spare.

With the victory in their final WCL 2025 group game, Pakistan Champions topped the standings with nine points in five matches.

The Men in Green have already qualified for the semi-finals alongside Australia and South Africa.

After putting Australia to bat, Pakistan Champions dominated the game from the start and left them struggling at 17-2 in 2.4 overs.

Saeed Ajmal dismissed Shaun Marsh (7) in the second over, while Chris Lynn (6) returned to the dugout in the following over.

DArcy Short and Ben Dunk then stitched a 37-run stand to steady the ship.

Dunk made 26 off 14 balls before his dismissal to Saeed Ajmal, who went on to dismantle Australia Champions’ lower order.

The right-arm spinner dismissed Short (2), Daniel Christian for a golden duck, Ben Cutting (5), Peter Siddle (5), and Steve O’Keefe for one.

Saeed Ajmal was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan Champions, bagging a six-wicket haul while conceding just 16 runs in 3.5 overs.