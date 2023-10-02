Afghanistan appoint India’s Ajay Jadeja as mentor for World Cup 2023

Afghanistan appointed former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja as the team’s mentor for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced Ajay Jadeja’s appointment as team mentor in a statement.

“Former Indian Captain and middle-order batter Ajay Jadeja has been appointed as the Mentor of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” the statement read.

The former batter has represented India in 322 fixtures in two formats (Test and ODI). He scored 5,935 international runs and bagged 20 wickets.

Afghanistan, which will make its third appearance in the 50-over world championship, will start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 7th when they take on Bangladesh. They play hosts India and defending champions England on October 11 and 15 respectively.

Their fixture against 2019 finalist New Zealand will be contested on October 18. The side will then go up against Pakistan on October 23. They play Sri Lanka and the Netherlands on October 30 and November 3 respectively.

Their fixtures against Australia and South Africa will be contested on November 7 and 10 respectively.

