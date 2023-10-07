World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka

Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred, the fastest in the history of the men’s 50-overs World Cup, as South Africa’s rampaging top order helped them thrash Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

There was some brutal batting as three of South Africa’s top four batters smashed rapid hundreds to help them rack up a tournament-record total of 428-5.

Quinton de Kock struck 100 and Rassie van der Dussen hammered 108 but both were overshadowed by Markram’s incendiary 106 off 54 balls.

Aiden Markram eclipsed Ireland batter Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball century against England in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Former champions Sri Lanka were all out for 326 in 44.5 overs after brief fightbacks by Kusal Mendis (76), Charith Asalanka (79) and Dasun Shanaka (68).

South Africa’s mammoth score replaced Australia’s 417-6 against Afghanistan in 2015 as the highest total in the men’s World Cup.