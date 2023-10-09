Mohammad Amir-like bowler forced to work at grocery store

Pakistan is a country full of talented cricketers but sometimes aspiring players fail to live their dream of making their country proud. We came to know about Mohammad Aftab – who bowled like star pacer Mohammad Amir – whose dreams of playing for the country shattered and he had worked at a grocery store to make ends meet.

Sports journalist Shahid Hashmi recalled the heartbreaking story of Mohammad Aftab in the ARY News show Har Lamhaa Purjosh.

Shahid Hashmi recalled Mohammad Aftab caught attention when he was representing Pakistan in the Junior World Cup 2023 in Dubai. He highlighted that the talented player, who took three wickets, reminded everyone of Mohammad Amir.

The sports journalist added that Wasim Akram, who had his eyes on the player, was pleased with his performance and said he was a promising player.

However, Shahid Hashmi revealed that Mohammad Aftab was nowhere to be seen three months after the tournament and ended up working at a grocery store in Sheikhupura.

Former cricketer Kamran Akmal said many aspiring cricketers could not make it to the big leagues after departmental cricket came to an end.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan selectors and the cricket board came under severe criticism from fans and experts after the squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was announced.

Former cricketer Basit Ali expressed his reservations about the team selection for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He believes that players got selected due to friendships.

He believed said batter Mohammad Haris, and pacer Mohammad Wasim Jnr. would not have been picked on the basis of their performance.

Basit Ali added there is favouritism in the team, adding that it was there when he played.

Moreover, former fast bowler Mohammad Asif said Hasan Ali was selected because he had meals with captain Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan.