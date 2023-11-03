25.9 C
Here's what Matthew Hayden thinks of India's Kuldeep Yadav

TOP NEWS

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden made headlines with his intriguing statements on India’s left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav amid the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Kuldeep Yadav has impressed the cricketing world with his performances in the ongoing 50-over world championships. He has bagged 10 wickets from seven matches at an average of 26.40 and an economy of 4.40.

 

Matthew Hayden, who was part of the Australia teams that won the 2003 and 2007 editions, predicted that Kuldeep Yadav could bowl his side to World Cup glory with his performances.

Related – Rashid Latif predicts Kuldeep Yadav will be leading ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 wicket-taker

“I can close my eyes and see Kuldeep Yadav bowling India to a World Cup victory in Ahmedabad,” he said in a conversation with cricket website ESPNCricinfo. “He didn’t even get a gig tonight. Jadeja wasn’t needed either. At the moment, there are just open wounds everywhere for this team and they’ve got a point to prove.”

 

It is pertinent to mention that India have been on a roll as they are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They became the first side to qualify for the sem-finals by winning all of their seven fixtures.

