World Cup 2023: Azhar Ali hopes Pakistan to easily beat Bangladesh

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Azhar Ali has said Green Shirts should beat Bangladesh in today’s “do or die” match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 with a big margin to improve their net run rate.

After four consecutive defeats in ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan now has to win all of its three remaining and depend on the results of other teams to reach the semi-finals.

Pakistan is all set to take on Bangladesh in Kolkata today (Tuesday). The Green Shirts will meet New Zealand in Bangalore on November 4 and the last match of World Cup 2023 against the defending champions England in Kolkata again on November 11.

Speaking in ARY News’s program “Har Lamha Purjosh“, former captain Azhar Ali said Bangladesh is the weakest team for Pakistan in their last three matches.

Pakistan has a good chance to win with a big margin to improve their run rate as war to reach the semi-finals of the mega event is getting tough.

Pakistan is currently in sixth position in the mega event standings with four points in six matches, with a net run rate of -0.387.

Whereas, Bangladesh currently holds the ninth spot in the standings with two points in six matches.

In their previous fixture, Pakistan suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat against South Africa.

