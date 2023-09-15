World Cup 2023: Babar Azam provides injury update on Naseem Shah, Harif Rauf

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah could miss their early Cricket World Cup matches in India next month, skipper Babar Azam revealed.

The 20-year-old right-arm bowler could not finish his 10th over during Monday’s comprehensive defeat by India in a Super Four match in Colombo and left the pitch.

He missed Thursday’s defeat by Sri Lanka after flying to Dubai to undergo scans.

According to Cricinfo report, Babar appeared unsure as to whether Naseem would be fit for from the outset of the tournament next month.

“I’ll tell you later,” he said. “Not telling you our Plan B now. But yes, Haris Rauf is not bad. He’s just got a little bit of a side strain, but he’s recovering before the World Cup. Naseem Shah also… they have a couple of miss matches, I don’t know [how long] the recovery [is], but in my opinion, Naseem Shah also [will be] in the World Cup later on. But let’s see.”

Pakistan, 1992 World Cup champions, begin their campaign against the Netherlands on Oct. 6 in Hyderabad.