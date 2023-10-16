‘Babar Azam will become Pakistan’s Sachin Tendulkar’

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali surprised fans with his statements on captain Babar Azam and legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Babar Azam, who is leading Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, has proved himself as one of the country’s greatest batters. He has played 264 international matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) and scored 12,731 runs with 31 centuries and 85 fifties.

– Chased down 349 runs vs Australia under Babar Azam’s captaincy

– Chased down 345 runs vs Sri Lanka under Babar Azam’s captaincy

However, the right-handed batter has come under criticism for his leadership skills. Recently, he was questioned about his approach towards the game.

Former cricketer Basit Ali batted in favour of the Pakistan captain in the ARY News show Har Lamhaa Purjosh. The former believes that the right-handed batter will become Pakistan’s Sachin Tendulkar with his sublime performances.

He said the legendary cricketers may get disappointed to hear him say that the frontman is the greatest Pakistan batter.

He said Pakistan has produced legends Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf, and Zaheer Abbas but they cannot match the class of the Pakistan captain.

He said there was a slump in Babar Azam’s individual performances when he focused on the team’s leadership more than his form.

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal stated that Babar Azam undoubtedly is a great cricketer, but he is not being supported by players at the other end when batting.

Former skipper Azhar Ali said Pakistan Cricket was famous for fast bowlers but Babar Azam gave a new identity to it.

