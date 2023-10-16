World Cup 2023: ‘Babar should replace Imamul Haq with Usama Mir’

The former chief selector Aamir Sohail advised dropping the left-handed opening batsman Imamul Haq and bringing in the leg-break bowler Usama Mir in the playing XI for the next match against Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The former cricketer Aamir Sohail stated that if Usama Mir is selected on merit and is traveling with the team, he should be given a chance in the World Cup 2023.

“The captain and management have to take chance and make brave decisions, to get the reward, the players traveling with the Pakistan team should have been given a chance in important matches if the selection is really on merit,” Aamir Sohail said.

He suggested that Pakistani Captain Babar Azam should open for his team and replace Imamul Haq with Usama Mir, as Usama can contribute in both bowling and batting.

“Pakistan team have to play attacking cricket, the defensive approach is not working anymore,” Sohail said.

The former opening batsman said that, if, by any chance, Usama fails in bowling, they [the Pakistan team] can also use Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Iftikhar.

“When you have the resources, there is no harm in utilizing them,” the former cricketer said.