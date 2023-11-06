World Cup 2023: Basit Ali trashes India bowlers getting ‘special’ ball rumour

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has spoken up on social media rumours of India bowlers getting “special” balls during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 following the side’s dominating victories against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs after they dismissed the 1996 winners for just 55 while defending a 358-run target. They continued their impressive run as they bowled out South Africa for just 84 in their chase of 327.

A former Pakistan cricketer, on a private channel, had claimed that India bowlers are performing well because they were given different and suspicious bowlers in the second innings after the hosts beat Sri Lanka.

He had called for an inspection of the ball, adding that there could also be an extra layer of coating for the swing.

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram had lambasted the claims on the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’. The former pacer requested the latter to stop levelling such allegations as it embarrasses the country.

“I have been reading about it for the last couple of days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having, sounds like fun because their mind is not there. You will embarrass yourself and you will get us humiliated as well in front of the whole world,” he said.

Now, former cricketer Basit Ali shared his views on the “special ball allegations” in the ARY News show ‘Har Lamhaa Purjosh.’ He said the person who issued such statements never played with a new ball as he was a middle-order batter.

Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said we make ridiculous statements as we don’t appreciate or feel good about other people’s success. He added that such people don’t think about what they are saying.

