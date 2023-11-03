25.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

World Cup: Big blow to NZ ahead of Pakistan clash as key pacer ruled out

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

New Zealand quick Matt Henry has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup due to a hamstring strain, the team said on Friday.

He will be replaced by fellow fast bowler Kyle Jamieson.

The 31-year-old Matt Henry broke down midway through his sixth over during the 190-run thrashing by South Africa in a group game in Pune on Wednesday.

“We are gutted for him,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in Bengaluru, where his injury-hit side face a must-win clash with Pakistan on Saturday.

Matt Henry's World Cup is over

Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team on Friday.

New Zealand have been beset by injuries with star batsman Kane Williamson (thumb) and all-rounder Mark Chapman (thigh) both currently sidelined.

New Zealand are fourth in the 10-team table but victories in their last two group games should see the 2019 runners-up into the semi-finals.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, slated for November 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.