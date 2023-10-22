Century-chasing Virat Kohli falls after denying single

Virat Kohli dramatically fell five runs short of his 49th ODI century despite denying a single in the final stages of the run chase during the India-New Zealand World Cup 2023 encounter today (Sunday).

Kohli could not complete the chase but was instrumental again as India reached a victory target of 274 with two overs to spare to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

In India’s previous World Cup clash against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli’s century – for which the batter refused to rotate the strike – sparked a debate among cricket fans as some of them accused him for putting his personal milestone ahead of team’s goal.

Similarly against New Zealand, Virat Kohli was just shy of his century with India sniffing their fifth consecutive victory.

It would have been a monumental milestone as the century would have put him level with Sachin Tendulkar for the most hundreds in ODI history (49).

Off the first ball of the 47th over, Kohli clattered a six off Trent Boult, bringing the equation down to 13 needed, and himself moving to 88 off 96. He hit a four two balls later in an over that also had a wide for height.

Read More: Virat Kohli smashes 48th ODI ton as India beat Bangladesh convincingly

Ravindra Jadeja defended the final ball of the over to let Kohli keep strike for the next one.

The following over, Kohli defended the third delivery, having managed two off the first two. Off the fourth ball (and with five required), Kohli pulled a slower one towards deep midwicket, but Glenn Phillips completed an easy catch.

Read More: India beat New Zealand to register fifth consecutive World Cup win

Two balls later, though, Jadeja ticked off the remaining runs, dragging a short ball to the deep square leg fence. With the win, India displaced New Zealand at the top of the points table.

India will now play England in their next fixture, in Lucknow on October 29. New Zealand’s next assignment is against Australia at the same venue on October 28.