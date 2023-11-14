‘Babar Azam may himself resign from captaincy’

The rumours of the resignation of Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam have been doing rounds on social media since the Green Shirts were eliminated from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but now the latest development coming from the country are that the number-two batter in the world might resign from captaincy.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Babar Azam’s leadership skills and performance have been criticized by former cricketers, experts and fans since Asia Cup 2023. The criticism over his laidback approach, poor bowling selection and field settings got intense after the team was sent packing from the group stage of the ongoing 50-over tournament.

He has been suggested to step down as captain and focus on his individual performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Sports journalist Shoaib Jatt shared a scoop that Babar Azam could step down as captain despite the Pakistan Cricket Board wanting him to continue.

“ہوسکتا ہے کل یہ خبر آئے کہ بابر خود کپتانی چھوڑنا چاہتے ہیں۔۔” تجزیہ کار شعیب جٹ نے اندر کی خبر دے دی#ARYNews #ARYSports #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/2k4TiuFQSM — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 14, 2023

The journalist added that former captains think the right-handed batter should remain as Test captain for the moment as the side will tour Australia for a Test series.

Shoaib Jatt claimed that PCB dissolved the selection committee on the recommendation of either Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz or Sohail Tanvir following their meeting the Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Related – New captain’s appointment on table as PCB chief calls meeting