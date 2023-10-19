World Cup 2023: England’s Ben Stokes shares update on return

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has declared himself ready for action in his side’s crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against South Africa at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium after missing the first three games of the campaign through injury.

England’s title defence in India is in deep trouble after a shock defeat to Afghanistan left them with a single win to their name.

Test skipper Ben Stokes suffered a hip injury during England’s build-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but has given himself the green light to face South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday.

Speaking before a training session at the Wankhede Stadium that will double up as a final vigorous fitness test, Ben Stokes told the BBC: “It was a frustrating little niggle to get before the tournament but I have worked very hard to get back to where I am and making myself ready to be available for selection.

“We have had a few days off since the last game and first training session here in Mumbai. I’ll give it a good push but, yes, I think everything is pretty good. I am in a good place.”

The powerful batter played down the hype surrounding his return.

“I know I am one person in a team sport. No one looks to one person in this team to inspire them or anything like that. It is not the case that if I do come in then all of a sudden we are going to do well. It is just one of those things that gets spoken about a lot but I don’t read too much into it,” said the 32-year-old, who starred in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

He added, “Everyone that walks out onto that field for England is a match-winner and can do something individually that can win us a game. We just need to tone it down a bit on me coming back in.”