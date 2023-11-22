Ben Stokes finally congratulates Australia, Pat Cummins over World Cup victory

England all-rounder Ben Stokes congratulated the Australia team and its captain Pat Cummins over winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Australia became 50-over world champions for the sixth time after beating host India in a lopsided final by six wickets at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The hosts, being sent to bat first, put on a mediocre performance as the side were dismissed for 240 on the back of half-centuries by Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Pat Cummins’ side to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)



Prolific England cricketer Ben Stokes displayed sportsmanship by congratulating the winners and its frotnman for winning the tournament. He jokingly said that he was lauding the winners grudgingly.

“Taken me a while to type this with gritted teeth,” he was quoted saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC). “Congrats to Pat Cummins and his Australia team on winning the World Cup after eight weeks of hard-fought cricket. There is nothing better than lifting that trophy at the end of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

England, who were defending champions in the tournament, were eliminated in the group stages as they won just three out of their nine matches in the round-robin stage.

Related – Pat Cummins, Travis Head lauded over ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final