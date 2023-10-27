Kevin Pietersen lambasts Nasser Hussain over comments on England

Former batter Kevin Pieterson lashed out at cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain over the comments he made on England’s dismal performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

England, who were touted as one of the favourites to win the tournament, are on the brink of elimination as they are in ninth position with one win and four defeats in the competition.

England, who headed into the competition on the back of the four-match ODI series win against the 2019 finalists New Zealand, had their campaign start on a losing note as the Black Caps beat them in the opener. They got back to winning ways with a win over Bangladesh.

Things went downhill as they lost their matches against Afghanistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Nasser Hussain, following their last fixture, expressed his displeasure by saying that he has never seen England perform as badly as they have in this World Cup. He added that the side collapsed as a unit with their form deserting them and it was the end of an era.

Nasser Hussain’s statements did not sit well with Kevin Pietersen and he took a jibe at him on the social media application X, formerly Twitter. He asked them to not play the “blame game” as the side have spread joy over the years.

“This England white ball team has given us many years of absolute joy and excitement,” he tweeted. “I’m seeing quite a bit of negativity and ‘end of era’ stuff. If it is, that’s life. Don’t start the blame game. You’re embarrassing if you do!”

England will take on hosts India at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.