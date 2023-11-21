Harbhajan Singh complaints about pitch after India’s World Cup 2023 final defeat

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh lamented about pitch conditions after Australia beat India in the final to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

India were bowled out for 240 after being asked to bat first on a slow pitch by Pat Cummins in the final. The World Cup winners chased down the target with six wickets and seven overs to spare due to a brilliant show by Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the pitch used for the match. The former spinner, in a conversation with an India news agency, said a flat pitch would have helped the hosts set a daunting target for the reigning world champions.

“I think it was the kind of pitch which was on the slower side,” he was quoted saying in a report. “It was drier than the usual pitch. You know, I would have liked to see a pitch where a lot of scores like 300 plus been scored. That sort of pitch would have helped India more than this kind of pitch where, you know, you bring your opposition in the game.”

He added, “You know where your batters were in such great form. They looked really good throughout the tournament, and they were fantastic and very, very proud of them. The way they play their cricket. I think, a slightly better pitch would help them to perform better than what happened.”

It is pertinent to mention that India will host Australia for a five-match T20I series. The matches will be contested at Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati in late November before the final two matches in early December.

