Watch: Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne stare down during World Cup 2023 final

India star Virat Kohli and Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne made news not for their performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium but for a heated moment.

Australia became six-time ODI world champions after beating India by six wickets in a lopsided final.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, put on a mediocre performance as the side were dismissed for 240 on the back of half-centuries by Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Australia to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

A heated moment involving Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne broke the social media.

During Australia’s chase of the 241-run target, Virat Kohli tried to intimidate Marnus Labuschagne by staring at him angrily. The latter did not give into pressure and followed him all of the way down the crease as other players returned to their positions.

