Pakistan’s Hasan Ali opens up on teammates falling sick ahead of Australia clash

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali on Thursday opened up on his teammates being room sick during their stay at Bangalore for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Six Pakistan players — Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman as well as reserves Mohammad Haris and Zaman Khan — were reportedly laid low with flu and fever on Tuesday ahead of the important game.

However, they were medically cleared to participate in the practice drills except for Mohammad Haris.

Hasan Ali opened up on the situation in a press conference ahead of the fixture against Australia. He said his teammates are confined to their hotel.

“Yes, most of the players have recovered from fever but when you live in a hotel room then room sickness happens,” he said.

Moreover, Hasan Ali said they are escorted by an entire security team when roaming outside their hotel.

“The hospitality is good and we are taken good care of, but we cannot go outside and we have to tell the security before going out because security is an issue,” he said.

Pakistan are at fourth position and in contention to make it to the semi-finals. They have four points so far.

Babar Azam’s side started off on a winning note as they overcame the Netherlands by 81 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They beat Sri Lanka at the same venue the by six wickets.

Their only defeat came at the hands of India at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium when they lost by seven wickets.

Australia, on the other hand, are currently placed seventh in the points table with two points from three matches.

The side had a horrendous start to their campaign as they suffered consecutive defeats. They lost to India by six wickets at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium and received a 134-run thrashing at the hands of South Africa at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Australia registered their first win when they beat 1996 winners Sri Lanka at the same venue by five wickets.