Memes flow in as Virat Kohli bowls for first time in six years

Hosts India are taking on Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium but prolific cricketer Virat Kohli stole the show during the fixture.

The cricketing world got to witness a rare sight during the Bangladesh innings as Virat Kohli bowled three balls in the fixture.

India captain Rohit Sharma brought him into the attack when all-rounder Hardik Pandya overstretched his leg and injured his ankle.

He was taken off the field for assessment.

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli hadn’t bowled in six years. The last time he did it was in a one-day international against Sri Lanka at Colombo in August 2017.

Virat Kohli’s bowling was cheered by the crowd. Social media find humour in the situation and came up with hilarious memes.

Here is what they had to say.

Virat Kohli, Right arm quick bowler 😍 pic.twitter.com/HdAeGbAqaL — Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) October 19, 2023

No one! Me going to watch match when I got to know that Virat Kohli is bowling💯 Hardik Pandya| Shardul Thakur

Rohit Sharma#ViratKohli #INDvBAN#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/OmhL5SU7mt — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) October 19, 2023

Virat Kohli Bowling today be like : pic.twitter.com/pBl7Ona9qg — Abhay 🇮🇳 (@InfinityAbhay) October 19, 2023

India are chasing a 257-run target set by Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture.

Spin bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja engineered a top-order collapse as India restricted Bangladesh to 256-8 in a World Cup match in Pune on Thursday.

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan, whose 51 was his maiden one-day international fifty, and Liton Das (66) were both in fine touch.

The Tigers– who have won three of their last four ODIs against India — were well-placed at 93-0 only to slump to 137-4 after Najmul Hossain Shanto, deputising as Bangladesh captain for the injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the toss on a good batting pitch.

But Mushfiqur Rahim’s 38 and fellow veteran Mahmudullah’s dashing 46 bolstered the total before Shoriful Islam ended the innings with a spectacular six over extra cover off Jasprit Bumrah.

Ravindra Jadeja took a miserly 2-38 from his 10 overs and Kuldeep Yadav, who made the initial breakthrough, 1-47.

