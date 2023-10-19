28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Memes flow in as Virat Kohli bowls for first time in six years

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hosts India are taking on Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium but prolific cricketer Virat Kohli stole the show during the fixture.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The cricketing world got to witness a rare sight during the Bangladesh innings as Virat Kohli bowled three balls in the fixture.

India captain Rohit Sharma brought him into the attack when all-rounder Hardik Pandya overstretched his leg and injured his ankle.

He was taken off the field for assessment.

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli hadn’t bowled in six years. The last time he did it was in a one-day international against Sri Lanka at Colombo in August 2017.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Virat Kohli’s bowling was cheered by the crowd. Social media find humour in the situation and came up with hilarious memes.

Here is what they had to say.

India are chasing a 257-run target set by Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture.

Spin bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja engineered a top-order collapse as India restricted Bangladesh to 256-8 in a World Cup match in Pune on Thursday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan, whose 51 was his maiden one-day international fifty, and Liton Das (66) were both in fine touch.

The Tigers– who have won three of their last four ODIs against India — were well-placed at 93-0 only to slump to 137-4 after Najmul Hossain Shanto, deputising as Bangladesh captain for the injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the toss on a good batting pitch.

But Mushfiqur Rahim’s 38 and fellow veteran Mahmudullah’s dashing 46 bolstered the total before Shoriful Islam ended the innings with a spectacular six over extra cover off Jasprit Bumrah.

Ravindra Jadeja took a miserly 2-38 from his 10 overs and Kuldeep Yadav, who made the initial breakthrough, 1-47.

Related – Virat Kohli gives out a disclaimer ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.