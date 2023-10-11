Irfan Pathan in awe of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan after World Cup 2023 heroics

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday played the innings of a lifetime in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and his match-winning knock impressed former India cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The wicketkeeper batter scored an unbeaten 131 from 121 balls with the help of eight boundaries and three sixes.

Irfan Pathan hailed the star Pakistan cricketer’s tenacity and dedication towards the Pakistan team on the social media application X, formerly Twitter.

He believes the wicketkeeper is the player of spin bowling in Pakistan.

“50 overs of keeping with a brilliant 100 from [Mohammad] Rizwan. Best player of spin from team Pakistan doing it under pressure for them,” he said.

50 overs of keeping with brilliant 💯 from Rizwan. Best player of spin from team Pakistan doing it under pressure for them. #PAKvsSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 10, 2023

Pakistan maintained its perfect record against Sri Lanka in 50-over World Cup history with a six-wicket win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in batting-friendly conditions. The side scored 344-9 on the back of Kusal Mendis and Sadeeera Samarawickrama’s centuries.

Pakistan managed to successfully chase the highest target in tournament history. Green Shirts were dealt with early blows as opener Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam were dismissed early.

However, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan took the game away from Sri Lanka.

Abdullah Shafique made history by becoming the first Pakistan batter to score a century on World Cup debut. He scored 113 off 103 balls with 10 boundaries and three maximums to his name.

He and the Pakistan wicketkeeper put on a 176-run partnership on the third wicket.

After Abdullah Shafique’s departure, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel amassed 95 runs on the fourth wicket which proved crucial in the side’s victory.

Related – WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan’s hilarious reply about cramps