Jasprit Bumrah opens up on Pakistan match in World Cup 2023

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is relishing the prospect of playing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Pakistan at his home ground Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Pakistan and India will renew their cricketing rivalry on Saturday when they square off at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be the eighth meeting between the two sides in the tournament’s history.

The hosts have won all seven of their previous matches.

However, Pakistan have a healthy 73-56 overall advantage since their first one-day international clash back in 1978.

Jasprit Bumrah, who leads India’s pace attack with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, shared about his excitement of playing his first one-day international at the 132,000-seat stadium in a conversation with an Indian sports channel. The pacer said the prospect of playing the fixture in front of lot of people will be a sight to behold.

“Yes, obviously playing at home, I have not played a One-Day international there, though I have played a Test match there,” he said. “So, the atmosphere is going to be exciting. I am sure a lot of people are going to come and see the match, so it will be a sight to see. So, yeah hoping for the best over there as well.”

The pacer said he would bowl according to the preparation and what is required on the pitch.

“I just go with my preparation, I go with the process that I feel is right to read the wickets and try to find the best answers that work on that wickets. As simple as that I’m not thinking about the results. So, I like on that day what I have to do, I look at my preparations and I am a little detached person,” he said.

Jasprit Bumrah added, “I don’t know what’s going around in the world, so I just looked at what I have to do at that particular day. Obviously, reading the game and my strengths that’s what has worked for me in the past as well, keeping all of those things in mind, will keep going forward.”

