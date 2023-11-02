Mohammad Wasim Jnr credits this star pacer for his World Cup 2023 success

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr. made intriguing comments about injured pacer Naseem Shah during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

It is pertinent to mention that Naseem Shah suffered a shoulder injury during the Super Four stage fixture against India in the Asia Cup 2023. He was ruled out from the tournament and pacer Zaman Khan filled his spot.

After assessment, Naseem Shah’s injury turned out to be a serious one and was sidelined for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The right-arm pacer has started rehabilitation and fans want him to make a quick recovery.

Mohammad Wasim Jnr., during a conversation with the Pakistan Cricket Board, revealed that Naseem Shah has been helping him despite not being in the squad. He said the latter is being missed by his teammates.

“We are definitely missing Naseem Shah,” Mohammad Wasim Jr. said. “I spoke to Naseem before Pakistan’s match against South Africa as well as Bangladesh.

“He advised me about how to bowl on these pitches which helped me. Naseem’s tips were really helpful for me.”

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Wasim Jr. has played two matches in the ongoing 50-over world championships so far and has taken five wickets at an average of 16.20 and an economy of 4.45.

His best figures so far in the competition are 3-31 against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

