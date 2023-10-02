World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain’s comments about Pakistan team go viral

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain took fans by surprise by sharing his views on the Pakistan Cricket Team’s prospects of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan will start their campaign on October 6th when they take on the Netherlands. They are scheduled to play Sri Lanka and host India on October 10 and 14 respectively.

Their fixtures are against five-time winners Australia and Afghanistan will be contested on November 20 and 22. The side take on South Africa on October 27, and Bangladesh on October 31.

They play 2019 finalists New Zealand and defending champions England on November 4 and 11 respectively.

Nasser Hussain opened up on the Pakistan Cricket Team’s chances of winning their second 50-over. He predicted the side would lose their opening game, but would bounce back in the tournament.

“I think they [Pakistan] are a very good tournament side,” he said. “They have got the Netherlands up from the first game, they could lose that. That is Pakistan for you. But then they’ll go on a run.

“You look at the last World T20. They were out of it and then suddenly they are in the final. They are mercurial because that is the brand and style of cricket they play. They are incredibly watchable side.”

He said Pakistan would be a dangerous side to play against if they put on above-par scores in the tournament.

“If they get an above-par score against you, any team in the World Cup, you are in trouble,” Nasser Hussain added.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam’s side did not have the perfect start to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as they lost their first warmup fixture to New Zealand by five wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Green Shirts play Australia in their second and final practice match on October 3 (Tuesday) at the same venue.

