World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, elect to Field first against Bangladesh

CHENNAI: New Zealand won the toss and elected to Field first against Bangladesh in Match 11 of ICC World Cup 2023 here at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

New Zealand have shown clinical precision in this World Cup so far. They’ve been flawless in their two wins, which shows in their net run rate of 1.958.

However, the Black Caps will be aware that a different kind of challenge awaits them in Chennai. They will be up against a class spin bowling line-up on a surface that is expected to take turn.

South Africa leads the way after the opening two rounds of matches 🔝#CWC23 stats 👉 https://t.co/BqCltZZYty pic.twitter.com/7HFQt0RSsl — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 13, 2023

Bangladesh’s confidence was dented with a big loss against England. But the Tigers have enough experience in sub-continental conditions, and will look to employ their tweakers to exploit the Chennai wicket.

The men in green will also hope for a better outing from their batters, especially the top-order.