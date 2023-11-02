Pakistan may not qualify for World Cup 2023 semi final if…….?

Pakistan Cricket Team’s chances of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals could be dampened as former cricketer Basit Ali has pointed towards a possibility many of the fans have ignored so far.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stages got improved after 2019 New Zealand were handed a 190-run drubbing by South Africa in their fixture on Wednesday.

Green Shirts need to win their upcoming fixtures against the Black Caps and defending champions England. A draw or a defeat would land a fatal blow to their campaign.

In case of a washout at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, the two teams would be awarded a point each and New Zealand will secure its spot in the knockout stages due to a better net run rate.

Former cricketer Basit Ali analyzed Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semifinals. He said there are 75 per cent chance of rain on Saturday.

Basit Ali hoped that cricket fans get to see a full contest between the two sides.

ARY News sports reporter Shahid Hashmi, who is fulfilling journalism responsibilities in India, said there are fewer chances of rain on Saturday, but the Sri Lanka-New Zealand fixture could be affected by the bad weather.

He added that Pakistan could qualify for the semifinal if they beat New Zealand and the Black Caps-Sri Lanka fixture is drawn.

