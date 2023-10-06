‘Not all rosy in Pakistan team’s dressing room’

Pakistan Cricket Team started its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on Friday as it is facing the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and the Green Shirts put on a miserable 286 on a flat pitch.

The Netherlands landed heavy blows to the Pakistan side from the get-go as openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, along with captain Babar Azam fell early.

Struggling at 38-3 in 9.1 overs, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel steadied the ship by scoring half-centuries. They put on a 120-run partnership on the fourth wicket.

Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan chipped in with handy knocks of 39 and 32 respectively.

At the other end, cricket fans could expect to hear news about tussle in the dressing room. However, it will happen between officials, not the players.

In the ARY News show “Bouncer”, sports journalist Shoaib Jatt – citing sources – revealed that the Director of the Pakistan Cricket Team Mickey Arthur and the Chief Selector are not seeing eye to eye.

He said one of them would return to the country if Pakistan loses its highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture to arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on October 14th.

Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal, sharing his insights on the rumours, said the situation could lead to a player being rested for the matches.

