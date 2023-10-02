Pakistan at ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan team led by prolific batter Babar Azam will formally play their first match of ICC World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands on October 6.

Here are some facts and figures regarding the Pakistan Cricket Team and at the bottom is the Pakistan’s schedule for World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam’s side will enter the mega-event as the number two ranked ODI side and enjoys the best win/loss ratio of 2.400 in this World Cup cycle.

Pakistan missed out on a semi-final spot in the 2019 iteration of the World Cup because of a lower net run-rate to New Zealand, who ended up as runners-up. The team’s best performance came in the 1992 edition when they lifted the trophy at the MCG after defeating England. Pakistan featured in the final of the 1999 edition and reached semi-finals in 1979, 1983, 1987, and 2011.

Pakistan Full Schedule (GMT)

Oct 06: v Netherlands at Hyderabad (0830)

Oct 10: v Sri Lanka at Hyderabad (0830)

Oct 14: v India at Ahmedabad (0830)

Oct 20: v Australia at Bengaluru (0830)

Oct 23: v Afghanistan at Chennai (0830)

Oct 27: v South Africa at Chennai (0830)

Oct 31: v Bangladesh at Kolkata (0830)

Nov 04: v New Zealand at Bengaluru (0500)

Nov 11: v England at Kolkata (0830)

Pakistan Full Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr.