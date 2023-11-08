‘Give Pakistan team under leadership of MS Dhoni and see the result’

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary gave recommendations on how the Pakistan team can change its fortunes amid the criticism it received during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan are in a “ifs and buts” situation in the 50-over world championships and are fighting its chances to stay in contention for the semifinals.

Babar Azam’s side have to beat England – who have already been eliminated from the competition – and hope that New Zealand lose to Sri Lanka or the fixture ends without a result to secure its spot in the knockout stage.

They would also back on South Africa to beat Afghanistan.

If Pakistan qualifies for the semifinals, they will play host and arch-rivals India for a place in the final.

It is pertinent to mention that Green Shirts have been under fire for its batting approach, bowling performances, fielding woes and team selection.

Manoj Tiwary, who is currently serving as West Bengal state’s Sports Minister, said Pakistan could change its fortune if India’s World Cup-winning captain M.S. Dhoni is in charge of it in an interview with a local news channel.

“Give the same Pakistan team under the leadership of MS Dhoni, I challenge that this team will be on a winning streak,” he said.

The minister – who has represented India in 15 international fixtures across two international formats (ODI and T20I) with 302 runs and a century to his name – lauded Babar Azam for performing well under pressure.

“Babar is a great player under immense pressure. “Blaming him alone for Pakistan’s results is unfair. He has the skills to be among the legends like Sachin Tendulkar or Rohit Sharma. He is undoubtedly Pakistan’s top batter of this era,” he said.

Manoj Tiwary advised the Pakistan captain to take a proactive approach and be one step ahead with his strategy.

“I feel that Babar could have done better as captain, he needs to be proactive and think one step ahead, for example how he continued with Shadab’s bowling example despite seeing that he was struggling to find his rhythm. I think it is better to remove the struggling bowler if he is not able to deliver properly,” he said.

He added, “It is important to have a proactive captain, Babar needs to think out of the box. He should be prepared to modify his plans according to the match situation. At times you need to go against your initial plans when the situation on the field is different.”