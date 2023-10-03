‘Pick Usama Mir over Shadab Khan for World Cup 2023 matches’

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher said Pakistan should replace all-rounder Shadab Khan with spinner Usama Mir for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to his poor performances.

Mark Butcher, in a conversation with Wisden Cricket Almanack, said the management should believe in Usama Mir’s capabilities as he is an impressive bowler.

The former batter believes Shadab Khan has lost his charm, and the spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir would be a perfect combination.

“Usama Mir is the guy for them,” Mark Butcher told Wisden. “Watching him during the PSL [Pakistan Super League] in February and March, and then he had a really good Hundred for the Manchester Originals with the bat and with the ball.

“Shadab’s been bowling kind of hit-me’s (deliveries) for a long, long time now. Really just lost all of his bite and it just seems to go out of the park every time he lets it go. I think they might have to be a little smart here. I’d play Mohammad Nawaz here with Usama Mir, if they are going to go with double spin.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shadab Khan has come under criticism for his poor performances since the Asia Cup 2023.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lambasted Shadab Khan’s approach towards the game. He claimed that Pakistan’s vice captain looks content on conceding 50-60 runs in every match without taking wickets.

He added that players with such attitude are not match-winners.

Babar Azam had opened up on Shadab Khan’s poor performances. He said a team should support their players on their bad days instead of abandoning them.