Ravi Shastri opens up on Suryakumar Yadav’s form

India captain Rohit Sharma had called his teammate Suryakumar Yadav as a “rising talent”, and the latter has now been praised by former cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Ravi Shastri, discussing India’s prospects of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, said Suryakumar Yadav has his attention as he is the X factor in the India team and can help the side win matches in ICC events.

“I’ll be watching him closely, very very closely,” Ravi Shastri said. “Because if your top order is firing, so you have 6-7-8 players, you will play him or Shreyas Iyer at this moment. But if all the batters are getting runs then that guy becomes the X factor in a big game, he can win you a game. Because at 6-7-8, the damage he can do with Hardik, they can just take the game away from the opposition in the last 6-7 overs.

“So that X factor you gotta think of, I can imagine that your batting is struggling but it’s not the case.”

Suryakumar Yadav has risen to stardom in a short span of his career. He represented India in 84 international fixtures and scored 2,516 runs with three centuries and 19 half-centuries.

Host India will kick off their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8, when they play five-time champions Australia.