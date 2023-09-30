World Cup 2023: Rizwan celebrates Babar Azam’s wicket with Sodhi

Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan shared a hilarious moment with New Zealand’s right-hand leg spinner Ish Sodhi during Pakistan’s first warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad.

Mohammad Rizwan, who is well known for his friendly nature among the players – once again won many hearts of the fans.

The incident took place when Ish Sodhi was bowling the third ball of the 18th over of the first innings during the Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Pakistani skipper was all set to face the ball but a slight drizzle forced him to step back from facing the ball, however, the leg-spinner continued to run up, hit the stumps and appeal.

Rizwan on the other end noticed the joke and enjoy the hilarious moment with Sodhi and give him a warm hug, meanwhile, the kiwi wicket-keeper also joined the light moment.

Regarding the match, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first, however, the match was soon interrupted by the heavy rain after which the umpires called covers to come on as soon as the over was completed.

The match was shortly resumed in which the Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Rizwan scored an unbeaten century, while the skipper was dismissed after scoring 80 runs.

On the other hand, the kiwi’s comfortably chased the staggering score of 346 with 38 balls remaining and five wickets in hand.