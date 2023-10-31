35.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi breaks another world record

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan’s lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi added another feather to his cap when he became the quickest bowler to reach the 100 ODI wickets mark.

He achieved this feat during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Shaheen Afridi He dismissed Tanzid Hasan in the first over to achieve this feat. The pacer also broke Mitchell Starc’s previous record of 52 matches by reaching the 100 wicket mark in just 51 games.

Read More: LIVE: Shaheen strikes early on; Bangladesh 4 down against Pakistan

It is important to note that Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane claimed 100 wickets in 42 outings while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reached the milestone in 44 matches.

Fastest to 100 ODI wickets (pacers)

  • 51 – Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)
  • 52 – Mitchell Starc (Australia)
  • 54 – Shane Bond (News Zealand)
  • 54 – Mustafizur Rahman (Bangaldesh)
  • 55 – Brett Lee (Australia)

The left-arm fast bowler Shaheen made his international debut in Tests, ODIs and T20Is in 2018.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.