World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi breaks another world record

Pakistan’s lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi added another feather to his cap when he became the quickest bowler to reach the 100 ODI wickets mark.

He achieved this feat during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Shaheen Afridi He dismissed Tanzid Hasan in the first over to achieve this feat. The pacer also broke Mitchell Starc’s previous record of 52 matches by reaching the 100 wicket mark in just 51 games.

It is important to note that Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane claimed 100 wickets in 42 outings while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reached the milestone in 44 matches.

Fastest to 100 ODI wickets (pacers)

51 – Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

52 – Mitchell Starc (Australia)

54 – Shane Bond (News Zealand)

54 – Mustafizur Rahman (Bangaldesh)

55 – Brett Lee (Australia)

The left-arm fast bowler Shaheen made his international debut in Tests, ODIs and T20Is in 2018.