World Cup 2023: India’s Shubman Gill likely to miss Pakistan match

After missing the first two matches of the World Cup 2023 against Australia and Afghanistan, Indian top batter Shubman Gill is likely to miss the high-octane Pakistan clash on Saturday as he continues to recover from dengue.

On Monday, the BCCI, for the first time, addressed Gill’s condition, released a statement saying that the 24-year-old did not travel with the team to Delhi, where India will play Afghanistan on Wednesday.

He was later hospitalised in Chennai following a dip in his platelet count but was subsequently released on Monday evening.

Gill however remains a doubtful starter for the marquee World Cup clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14.

In India’s win over Australia, Shubman Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan, who is likely to once again open alongside Rohit against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday.