World Cup 2023: Stuart Broad picks his favorite team to lift trophy

The former England Cricketer Stuart Broad picked the ICC World Cup 2023 host – India – as his favorite for the ICC mega event.

The defending title – England is participating in the ICC World Cup 2023 with full strength to retain the title to their name, however, the former cricketer in his column in the British newspaper said that if the host – India manages to play without any mistake then it’s very difficult to stop them.

He shared his opinion regarding England’s chances of retaining the title, stating that Jos Buttler – the captain of the England cricket team – certainly has a team to challenge.

“If England manages to retain their World Cup title, it will be a phenomenal effort, but my overriding feeling is that if India plays their perfect tournament, they are going to be very difficult to stop. Jos Buttler certainly has the team to challenge, one with the ability to post high totals, but I just think India, as hosts and the top-ranked ODI side, will be a hugely difficult proposition to get past,” the former cricketer wrote in his column at British newspaper.

The British fast bowler pointed out that the past three World Cups were lifted by the host nations, adding that this trend makes this year’s host India the favorite to lift the trophy.