Usama Mir to replace Shadab Khan for Australia clash

Pakistan would go head-to-head against Australia in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday and Vice Captain Shadab Khan is in the news regarding his participation in the match.

Shadab Khan is not in the best of form since the Asia Cup 2023. The all-rounder has been criticized for his lacklustre performance by cricketing experts and a large section of social media.

The 25-year-old is reportedly being dropped from the team due to health concerns.

Sports journalist Shahid Hashmi shared an inside story about the bowling all-rounder’s inclusion in the playing XI for Friday’s encounter in the ARY News show ‘Har Lamhaa Purjosh’. He reported that all Pakistan players have made a full recovery from a mysterious illness.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi and Abdullah Shafique underwent checkups and took part in the practice sessions after receiving clearance.

However, Mohammad Haris – who was included in the World Cup 2023 squad as a travelling reserve – did not take part in the drills.

Shahid Hashmi reported that Shadab Khan could be rested from the match owing to his inconsistent performance. He may be swapped with Usama Mir.

Basit Ali, sharing his insights on the Pakistan-Australia encounter, said Pakistan have no other option but to beat Australia and improve their net run-rate in the tournament.