Pakistan will struggle to win crunch games against good teams: Vikrant Gupta

Pakistan suffered a setback ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as Babar Azam’s side were comprehensively beaten by New Zealand in their warmup match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India and Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta analyzed the team’s performance.

The 1992 World Cup winners lost their practice game to the 2019 finalist by five wickets.

The side, batting first, scored 345-6 on the back of wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s century. He top-scored with 103 from 94 balls. His knock included nine fours and two maximums.

Captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel’s half-centuries. They scored 80 and 75 respectively.

Spinner Mitchell Santner was the pick of the Black Caps bowlers. He returned with splendid figures of 2-39 in eight overs.

New Zealand batters thrashed Pakistan bowlers to all parts of the ground.

They successfully chased the 346-run target in 43.4 overs on the back of opener Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, and Mark Chapman’s half-centuries.

Ruchin Ravindra was the standout performer with his 72-ball with 16 fours and a maximum to his name. Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, and Kane Williamson scored 65, 59 and 54 respectively.

Spinner Usama Mir bagged two wickets.

Vikrant Gupta, talking about Pakistan’s defeat, said it will be difficult for the side to win important matches if they give such bowling and fielding performances.

He also lambasted Pakistan for adopting a defensive approach when the opposition took the attack on them.

“Pakistan will struggle to win crunch games against good teams with this fielding/catching and spin attack,” he tweeted. “They tend to go on the defensive if the other team counterattacks.

“Depend so much on their faster bowlers with the new ball in the first 10 overs. Else they go on the back foot.”

Babar Azam’s side will take on Australia in their second and final ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warmup fixture on October 3 at the same venue.

