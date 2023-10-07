SA vs SL: Aiden Markram scores fastest World Cup century

South Africa batter Aiden Markram scored the fastest World Cup century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India on Saturday.

The right-handed batter put on a blistering display and smashed the record in 49 balls.

The previous record was held by former Ireland cricketer Kevin O’Brien. He scored his century in 50 balls against Ireland in the group stage fixture in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

South Africa went on to score the highest total record in a World Cup game as well on the back of the right-handed batter’s performance. The Proteas scored 428-5 in their 50 overs as Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, and Rassie van der Dussen ran riot on Sri Lanka bowlers.

The trio scored sublime centuries. It is the first time that three players in a team had scored in triple figures.

Rassie van der Dussen top-scored with 108 off 110 with 113 boundaries and two sixes to his name. He put on a 204-run partnership on the second wicket with Quinton de Kock, who struck three maximums and 12 boundaries on his way to 84-ball 100.

After the duo were dismissed, Aiden Markram – who made 106 off 54 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and three boundaries – kept the scoreboard ticking. He put on a 78-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 20).

David Miller and Marco Jansen went unbeaten at 39 and 12 respectively.