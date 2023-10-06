Irfan Pathan shares his views on Saud Shakeel

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel on Friday scored a match-winning half-century against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India and his performance was praised by former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Irfan Pathan took to the social media application X, formerly Twitter, to speak highly of Saud Shakeel on the back of his performance.

In his post, the former fast bowler said the 28-year-old played the way New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra did against defending champions England in the opening fixture.

Irfan Pathan finds Saud Shakeel as Pakistan’s go-to left-handed batter in the middle order.

” Yesterday Rachin took advantage of practise match form, today Saud Shakeel doing the same. Good left-hand option for Pakistan in the middle order,” he wrote.

Yesterday Rachin took the advantage of practise match form, today Saud Shakeel doing the same. Good left hand option for Pakistan in the middle order. #PAKvNED — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 6, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Saud Shakeel’s blistering performance helped Pakistan start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note. The Green Shirts, who are playing for their second 50-over world title, registered an 81-run comprehensive win.

Pakistan, who were sent to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch, were struggling at 38-3 when Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan steadied the ship with their half-centuries.

They put on a 120-run partnership on the four wicket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Mohammad Nawaz and Vice Captain scored 39 and 32 respectively as the side finished at 286 all out in 49 overs.

Despite the fifties from opener Vikramjit Singh and all-rounder Bas de Leede, Netherlands were dismissed for 205 in chase of the 287-run target in 41 overs.

Related – ‘Saud Shakeel could bat high up the order for Pakistan‘