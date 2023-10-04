Shadab Khan blames Hyderabadi biryani for poor fielding

Pakistan lost their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match against Australia by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, India, on Tuesday and vice-captain Shadab Khan revealed why the side’s fielding was all over the place in the fixture.

Pakistan’s side dropped catches, failed to grab the ball properly and missed stumping opportunities. This helped Australia score 351-7 in their 50 overs. Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green capitalized on the opportunities and scored half-centuries.

In chase of a 352-run target, Pakistan were dismissed for 337 in 47.4 overs. Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz scored fifties but it was not enough for the side to get over the line.

Australia pull things back in the death overs against a resilient Pakistan to win their second #CWC23 warm-up game in Hyderabad⚡#PAKvAUS 📝: https://t.co/b5ZhBoMRKU pic.twitter.com/M9SMTdYN3G — ICC (@ICC) October 3, 2023

Pakistan’s stand-in captain for the fixture Shadab Khan, speaking about the horrendous fielding performance in the post-match presentation, jokingly said that the side were slow on the field as they are having Hyderabadi biryani for meals every day.

“We are eating Hyderabadi biryani daily, we love it. That’s why we are a bit slow in the field,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Hyderabadi biryani is among the several items on the food menu for the Pakistan team during their stay in Hyderabad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan begin its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 6th when it takes on the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.