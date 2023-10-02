Virender Sehwag wants Pakistan to lose this minnow clash

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, known for making controversial statements, baffled fans with his remarks on the Pakistan team’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign.

Virender Sehwag, in an interview with a cricketing website, said the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 would be exciting if there were upsets in it. He pinned hopes on Afghanistan defeating Pakistan in the tournament on October 23rd in Chennai.

“There should be something that shakes up the expectations, but I don’t want India to face any upset,” he said. “If there has to be an upset, it should be like Afghanistan defeating Pakistan, or New Zealand defeating Australia, or South Africa defeating England. That’s when it will be exciting to watch this World Cup.”

Moreover, Virender Sehwag hoped India would continue its perfect record against Pakistan in the 50-over world championships on October 14th in Ahmedabad.

“India’s record against Pakistan is quite remarkable, especially in the ODI World Cup. Until now, we haven’t lost a single match against them, and I really hope this record continues. Pakistan’s team is quite strong, but we have outperformed them in the Asia Cup. I would love for this record to remain intact, especially when the team steps onto the field in Ahmedabad to play against Pakistan. I expect that 100,000 people will come to the ground to watch the match, and that in itself will create pressure,” the former cricketer said.

Virender Sehwag is one of India’s most decorated cricketers. He represented 374 international fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) in which he amassed 17,253 runs and took 136 wickets.

He was part of the side that won the ICC World T20 2007, and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.