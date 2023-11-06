Yuvraj Singh gets honest about Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy team

India legend Yuvraj Singh made news with his statements on Safaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England.

Pakistan and India squared off for the second time in the ICC Champions Trophy on June 18 at London’s The Oval Stadium..this time in the final.

Pakistan, who suffered a 124-run defeat against India in the group stage of the tournament, put on a huge total of 338-4 on the back of opener Fakhar Zaman’s century after being asked to bat first.

The left-handed batter, who has impressed fans and cricket experts with his blistering performances in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scored 114 off 106 balls with 12 boundaries and three sixes to his name.

His opening batter Azhar Ali and former captain Mohammad Hafeez, played supporting roles by scoring half-centuries as they scored 59 and 57 respectively.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and spinner Kedar Jadhav bagged a wicket each.

Pakistan pacers Mohammad Amir ran riot on India’s top order by taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma (0), Virat Kohli (5) and Shikhar Dhawan (21) in quick succession.

The situation continued to go downhill as India’s batting lineup fell like a pack of cards. Hardik Pandya was the only batter to provid some resistance with his 43-ball 76 with four fours and six maximums.

Besides Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali – who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 13 wickets – took three wickets whereas current Vice Captain Shadab Khan dismissed two Indian batters.

Yuvraj Singh, who made 22 runs in the lopsided final, opened up on the fitness standards of the cricketing team in an interview. He claimed that Pakistan’s victorious Champions Trophy side was one of the fittest he competed against.

“The Australian guys have always been very fit,” he was quoted saying in a report. “South African team has been fit. Kiwi [New Zealand] guys are very fit. When we lost the Champions Trophy to Pakistan in 2017, that Pakistani team was very fit.”

