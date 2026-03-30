World Cup-bound NZ thrash Chile for first win over S. American team

New Zealand thrashed 10-man Chile 4-1 on Monday in Auckland in their last home match before the World Cup, their first win ever against South American opposition.

Fellow World Cup qualifiers Cape Verde earlier won a penalty shootout against Finland at Auckland’s Eden Park, having drawn their match 1-1.

Chile beat Cape Verde 4-2 on Friday but started poorly against the hosts with Dario Osorio sent off in the 27th minute after two yellow cards in quick succession.

The All Whites capitalised straight away, Kosta Barbarouses lashing home a volley from a 31st-minute corner, before Elijah Just added a second in the 40th minute.

It was 3-0 in the 60th minute when Jesse Randall scored from close range, and a fourth was fired home by substitute Ben Waine in the 71st minute.

Gonzalo Tapia scored a consolation for Chile in the 83rd minute after a swift counterattack.

New Zealand will face Belgium, Iran and Egypt in the group phase this summer in North America.

Cape Verde came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Finland, before winning the penalty shootout.

Finland were coming off a 2-0 win over New Zealand and went into half-time with the lead, Naatan Skytta scoring with the last kick of the half.

Cape Verde, who will make their World Cup debut in June, struck back in the 67th minute from a corner, Sidny Cabral finding Kelvin Pires at the far post to head home.

Marcio Rosa made two saves in the penalty shootout to secure Cape Verde the victory.

Cape Verde play Spain, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in their World Cup bow.