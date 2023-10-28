World Cup: Fans laud James Neesham’s heroics despite New Zealand loss

James Neesham’s gutsy fifty after Rachin Ravindra’s century went in vain as Australia edged New Zealand by five runs in the high-scoring ICC World Cup 2023 thriller on Saturday.

Chasing a massive target of 389 runs, New Zealand openers gave their side a decent start as they put together 60 runs in the first seven overs before Hazlewood pulled things back for Australia by dismissing both the openers in his successive overs.

Following the back-to-back blows, Daryl Mitchell joined Rachin Ravindra in the middle and the duo anchored the run chase with a 96-run partnership with both scoring half-centuries.

Mitchell, however, could not continue his solid knock and fell victim to Adam Zampa in the 24th over.

Ravindra then put together brief partnerships with Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips before finally perishing in the 41st over when New Zealand still needed 96 runs.

He top-scored for the Blackcaps with 116 off 89 deliveries, peppered with nine boundaries and five sixes.

James Neesham then took the reigns of New Zealand’s pursuit and got extremely close to pulling it off but his dismissal on the penultimate delivery of the innings left New Zealand needing a six on the final ball.

He got run out at the striker’s end while trying to steal a second run off the match’s penultimate delivery. Neesham fought like a lone warrior and scored 58 runs off 39 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes.

Although Neesham could not guide his team home, his knock helped him earn the respect of the fans.

Here are some of fans’ reactions:

NEESHAM RUN-OUT…!!!! A sad end to a great knock with 58 runs from just 39 balls – one to remember forever. pic.twitter.com/qQJQBR14df — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 28, 2023

CHIN UP, JIMMY NEESHAM….!!! One heck of innings – your innings will be remembered for a long time. pic.twitter.com/73aneR7ElH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 28, 2023

Jimmy Neesham is heartbroken

Man tried his best but still couldn’t cross the line. #AUSvsNZ pic.twitter.com/X28k1WSthh — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 28, 2023

You can troll him all day long, but Jimmy Neesham has a knack for coming through when the team’s in a tough spot!! — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) October 28, 2023

New Zealand have now suffered their second consecutive defeat in the 2023 World Cup. The Black Caps lost to India and Australia at the same venue.

Their next opponents are South Africa, who are currently at the top of the points table. South Africa have a ton of momentum on their side, having defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan in their last two outings.