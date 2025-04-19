Unbeaten Pakistan women wrap up World Cup Qualifier with win over Bangladesh

Pakistan women beat Bangladesh women by seven wickets to remain unbeaten and clinch the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

Chasing 179, Pakistan achieved the target of 179 runs in the 40th over at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground. Opening batter Muniba Ali played a brilliant innings of 69 off 93 deliveries, hitting eight fours while Alia Riaz remained unbeaten at 52 runs.

Aliya Riaz smashed six fours, guiding Pakistan woman to fifth consecutive victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

Pakistan have already qualified for the Women’s World Cup 2025 set to be held later this year while Bangladesh women and West Indies women are still in contention for the second spot.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s loss to Pakistan kept the West Indies’ hopes of qualifying alive.

To qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, West Indies, who are currently facing Thailand at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, must chase down the target of 167 in 10.1 overs. If they tie the score at 166 and then hit a six to complete the victory, they can prolong the chase to 11 overs.

Bangladesh would be the second team after Pakistan to punch their ticket if West Indies fail to achieve the target in 11 overs.

Pakistan’s qualification for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has increased logistical challenges for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the host of the upcoming tournament.

As per the agreement between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the two teams’ matches in the ICC tournaments till 2027 will be hosted at a neutral venue.

The agreement was reached earlier this year when India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Instead, India played all their games in Dubai, including their game against Pakistan in the group stage.