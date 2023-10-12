28.9 C
Afghanistan fan beaten by Indians; video goes viral

There were plenty of talking points in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture between hosts India and Afghanistan at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. A fan moment became the highlight reel during the match on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that India batter Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had a heated altercation in this year’s Indian Premier League. The duo buried the hatchet in the match by hugging it out.

The players sorting out the matter did not mean that Virat Kohli fans were ready to forgive Naveen-ul-Haq easily.

A fan of Naveen-ul-Haq was thrashed by Virat Kohli’s admirers when he reportedly started chanting slogans in favour of the Afghanistan cricketer at them. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

India’s perfect run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 continued after the side registered an eight-run win over Afghanistan.

The side will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 (Saturday).

