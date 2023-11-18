Australia players remember nudging BCCI head ahead of World Cup final

Legendary Australia cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn recalled a hilarious moment involving their team and former BCCI president Sharad Pawar after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2006.

Australia won the ICC Champions Trophy with by beating West Indies in the final. Several players were seen pushing and shoving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sharad Pawar after he handed them the trophy.

The incident sparked outrage among India fans. They even named a donkey after Damien Martyn.

Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn recalled the bizarre incident in a podcast. The former said that the then-BCCI chief was taking his time in leaving the stage which bothered them.

“When we won the Champions Trophy, I think it was 2006 in Mumbai,” Adam Gilchrist told Damien Martyn. “And we got up and we got the trophy and the big celebration, the fireworks go off and the streamers and our old buddy, the BCCI president, was not budging off the stage to get out of our photo, was he? You took matters into your own hands mate.”

Damien Martyn commented, “I don’t know what happened there! I just pushed him a little bit. A little nudge. He was in the front of our photo, wasn’t he? He made his speech and didn’t want to leave the stage. Brad Hogg asked (Pawar to get off) nicely. Ricky Ponting did the same. So I just gave him a nice little Aussie sledge, like a nudge.”

Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn speak about the 2006 Champions trophy incident where the latter pushed then BCCI President Sharad Pawar. THOUGHTS? 👀 (Courtesy: @clubprairiefire)#INDvAUS #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/HIlMg3GnZf — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 18, 2023

He added, “And then someone put my name on a donkey! I don’t get stuff like that.”

