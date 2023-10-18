Australia’s David Warner gives clarification on outburst against umpire’s decision

Australia opening batter David Warner explained his outburst during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Sri Lanka at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

David Warner was given lbw for 11 by umpire Joel Wilson off left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka’s delivery in the fourth over.

Fuming over the verdict, he immediately reviewed the umpire’s decision. He was stumped when ball-tracking technology indicated that the impact was hitting the outside of the leg stump.

The umpire’s on-field decision was upheld and the left-handed batter couldn’t stop himself from showing his displeasure.

Warner's frustration. Umpire's call is the worst thing in cricket. #AUSvSL

David Warner, speaking about the moment with a cricketing website, said he lashed out in frustration as he was certain that the ball was missing the leg stump.

“I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much – not just at myself – but [because] it kept low, and normally when something hits me on the leg on the outside, I know it’s pretty much going down leg,” David Warner said. “I asked Joel when I was out there just what happened, why did he give it out. He said the ball was swinging back.

“To his credit, if he thinks that then that’s why he’s given the decision. But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded, you get a little bit annoyed. That’s out of our control,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

Moreover, David Warner said there should be greater transparency in umpiring performance. He said the umpires’ decision percentage stats should be shown on the big screen like players’ batting and bowling statistics.

“It’s just little things to show spectators [that] it’s not easy. You can explain where it’s not easy, [and] why it’s not easy, and then when good decisions are made, they can explain it. I just think it’s something that could be explored,” the Australia cricketer said.

