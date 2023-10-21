33.9 C
WATCH: Bangladeshi fan alleges misconduct by Indians during IND vs BAN

An unfortunate event was reported by a Bangladeshi fan Shoyab Ali during the 17th ODI match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against India in Pune.

A video that quickly went viral, in which the Bangladeshi supporter claimed that a few Indian supporters forcibly snatched his ‘tiger’ [which he brought into the stadium to cheer for his team] had taken out the cotton. The incident occurred in the field gallery of the Maharashtra Cricket Association.

The video shows a man wearing an Indian cricket team jersey holding a tiger’s tail, causing the cotton to unravel. Another individual, also in an Indian jersey, was seen laughing beside him.

The Bangladeshi supporter, Shoyab Ali, in the video which he posted later on social media, expressed his deep disappointment, stating that he never expected such behavior from Indian cricket fans.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the spirit of cricket as a gentleman’s game and called for respect and politeness during matches.

In the same video, some Indian fans are also seen taking responsibility and apologizing to Bangladeshi fans.

